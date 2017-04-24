'It's difficult for us not to be poli...

'It's difficult for us not to be political': Muslim Students...

First-years Sajidur Rahman-Kader and Usamah Chaudhary will serves as president and vice president of MSA next year. After the Duke Muslim Students Association's new leadership was announced, The Chronicle's Grace Mok sat down with incoming president and first-year Sajidur Rahman-Kader and incoming vice president and first-year Usamah Chaudhary to discuss their plans for MSA.

