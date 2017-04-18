Investigation underway into Army chopper crash; victim ID'd
Army investigators have arrived at the scene of a Black Hawk helicopter crash in Maryland that left one crew member dead and two injured. The U.S. Army Military District of Washington said in a statement Tuesday night that investigators arrived earlier in the day to begin looking into the cause of the crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Wed
|mohel tannenbaum
|3
|Unc title
|Tue
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|Tue
|Roy
|5
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
|sarah boring
|Apr 8
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|Carol Razor
|Apr 8
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC