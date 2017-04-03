If You Don't Think a Big Cheeto's a Big Deal, Think Again
Every so often, the internet coughs up a gem like this vintage local news segment about a teen in Chapel Hill, North Carolina who buys irregular Cheetos on eBay. "I saw it on a message board on the internet - someone said this is the world's largest Cheeto," area teen Nick Robinson explains in the clip.
