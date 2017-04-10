Hip-hop artist, activist Pierce Freel...

Hip-hop artist, activist Pierce Freelon to run for Durham mayor

Freelon, 33, is the third candidate to announce he's running for the position after Mayor Bill Bell said he won't run after serving 16 years. City Councilman Steve Schewel and former City Councilman Farad Ali have also indicated they will seek the two-year mayoral seat.

