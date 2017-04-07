Heat Biologics Inc (HTBX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
The firm presently has a $1.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Zacks Investment Research's price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.35% from the company's previous close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sarah boring
|Sat
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|Carol Guerrero
|Sat
|Curious
|1
|Carol Razor
|Sat
|Curious
|1
|tar heels
|Apr 7
|Roy
|3
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Apr 4
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Unc title
|Apr 4
|Roy
|2
|Unc joke
|Apr 3
|Yes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC