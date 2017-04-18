Foodie news: Dean's Seafood changes c...

Foodie news: Dean's Seafood changes concepts

Justin and Ryan Riek, partners in JMR Kitchens, announced this week the expansion of their popular restaurant concept, taste, with a second location in Raleigh . This new addition is expected to open in May at 1912 Bernard St., also in Raleigh, where the Cave 1912 restaurant is currently located.

