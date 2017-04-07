Folk art, wall of HeART and X2 on dis...

Folk art, wall of HeART and X2 on display at AoA

The vibrant paintings and wooden folk art of Michele Yellin from Cary will be on display at the 516 Gallery at Arts of the Albemarle through April. Yellin, who has studied studio art at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and East Carolina University in Greenville, along with art classes elsewhere, is artist/owner of Hillsborough Gallery of Arts.

