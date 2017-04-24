Durham County Commissioners approve revised Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit cost-sharing agreement
Durham County approved a revised cost-sharing agreement for the Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit project on Monday that would shrink both Durham and Orange counties' share of the $3.3 billion project and push it one step closer to reality. The 17.7-mile light-rail line would link 18 stations between UNC Hospitals and N.C. Central University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cary Music Thread (May '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|18
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Apr 22
|Harriet
|5
|Unc title
|Apr 18
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|Apr 18
|Roy
|5
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
|sarah boring
|Apr 8
|u dont wanna know me
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC