De Silva Lab Awarded $3 Million Federal Contract to Develop Zika Test

CHAPEL HILL, NC Researchers at the UNC School of Medicine are working to develop a test for the Zika virus that they hope will provide accurate results for a wide range of time between when an individual is potentially exposed to when he or she is tested for the virus. Currently, much Zika testing is conducted via molecular diagnostics that look for the actual virus in the individual, according to Aravinda de Silva, PhD , professor of immunology and microbiology at the UNC School of Medicine and a member of the UNC Institute for Global Health and Infectious Diseases.

