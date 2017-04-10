She was jailed on $500 bond pending a court hearing April 7. a Darnell T. Macon II, 28, of 3299 Epsom Rocky Ford Road, Louisburg, was charged via warrant April 7 with aggravated assault. He was released on $1,500 bond pending a court hearing May 1. a Thomas W. Boyd, 30, of 1105 N.C. 54, Chapel Hill, was charged via order for arrest April 7 with four counts of contempt of court/perjury/court violations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.