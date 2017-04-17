Council gets first crack at reviewing...

Council gets first crack at reviewing Chapel Hill High renovation

A planned renovation and expansion of Chapel Hill High School should be built to serve more students, Town Council members said during Monday's review of a preliminary concept plan. Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools officials want to start construction at 1709 High School Road in the summer of 2018, with an opening scheduled for 2020.

