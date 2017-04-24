Continuing their education is key for instructors -
Watts Robeson Community College nursing instructors who presented at the recent conference are Kelly Moran, left, Eva Meekins, and Julee Cook. Effective educators, whether teaching kindergarten or college students, provide up-to-date research-based information to their students and use up-to-date research-based techniques to instruct their students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850...
|Apr 27
|Free house
|1
|Cary Music Thread (May '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|18
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Apr 22
|Harriet
|5
|Unc title
|Apr 18
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|Apr 18
|Roy
|5
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC