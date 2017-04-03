Committee suggests consolidating high schools
Not for the first time, some are suggesting Lenoir County Public Schools move from a trio of high schools to a solo act. Representatives from the Facilities Advisory Committee gave their first report to the Lenoir County Board of Education since the committee's formation in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Tue
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Unc title
|Tue
|Roy
|2
|tar heels
|Mon
|Yes sir
|2
|Unc joke
|Mon
|Yes
|1
|Ford Hires 400 To Boost Research
|Apr 3
|how many jobs los...
|1
|Ford hires 400 mobile connectivity engineers
|Mar 31
|Mcdonalds hack
|1
|sue
|Mar 29
|cuz i fookin can
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC