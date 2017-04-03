Committee suggests consolidating high...

Committee suggests consolidating high schools

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Kinston Free Press

Not for the first time, some are suggesting Lenoir County Public Schools move from a trio of high schools to a solo act. Representatives from the Facilities Advisory Committee gave their first report to the Lenoir County Board of Education since the committee's formation in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Tue yidfellas v USA 2
Unc title Tue Roy 2
tar heels Mon Yes sir 2
Unc joke Mon Yes 1
News Ford Hires 400 To Boost Research Apr 3 how many jobs los... 1
News Ford hires 400 mobile connectivity engineers Mar 31 Mcdonalds hack 1
sue Mar 29 cuz i fookin can 2
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Orange County was issued at April 06 at 7:05AM EDT

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,000 • Total comments across all topics: 280,089,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC