Class size mandates are a major legislative issue
North Carolina law dictates that school districts must reduce class sizes in grades K-3 in the upcoming 2017-18 school year. However, lawmakers have failed to provide the funding necessary to allow districts to meet the class size goals, according to new analysis from the NC Justice Center's Education & Law Project .
