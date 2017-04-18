Class size mandates are a major legis...

Class size mandates are a major legislative issue

North Carolina law dictates that school districts must reduce class sizes in grades K-3 in the upcoming 2017-18 school year. However, lawmakers have failed to provide the funding necessary to allow districts to meet the class size goals, according to new analysis from the NC Justice Center's Education & Law Project .

