Chapel Hilla s new Hyatt a model of in-town sustainability a " D.R. Bryan
After five years of attentive labor - assembling land, planning, seeking town approval, choosing bricks and carpet and trees, working alongside our fired-up general manager and sales director, attending construction meetings in a freezing makeshift office, praying for the elevators to arrive - we can finally say, "Welcome! Be our guests!" This 110-room, $16 million hotel is a locally owned economic development project that will benefit Southern Village, Chapel Hill and our robust local tourism industry. In 2015 tourism generated $185 million in business for Orange County and provided 1,800 jobs.
