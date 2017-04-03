Chapel Hill creates new zoning district for industry, research
A new zoning district created Wednesday could make it easier to attract industrial, research and commercial uses to land north of town off Eubanks Road. The Chapel Hill Town Council expects the Millhouse Road district to spur jobs and tax revenues from uses not allowed in other parts of town, including wet lab and light research, food processing and manufacturing operations.
