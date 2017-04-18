Chapel Hill-Carrboro mayors send letter backing light-rail project
Nine current and former mayors from Chapel Hill and Carrboro jointly sent the Orange County Board of Commissioners a letter Thursday expressing their endorsement of the Durham-Orange Light-Rail Transit project. The proposed 17.7-mile light-rail line would connect UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill with N.C. Central University in Durham, and form one leg of a regional transit system that's also expected to include a commuter rail line between Durham and Wake counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|2 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|Unc title
|Tue
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|Tue
|Roy
|5
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
|sarah boring
|Apr 8
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|Carol Razor
|Apr 8
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC