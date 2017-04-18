Chapel Hill-Carrboro mayors send lett...

Chapel Hill-Carrboro mayors send letter backing light-rail project

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Nine current and former mayors from Chapel Hill and Carrboro jointly sent the Orange County Board of Commissioners a letter Thursday expressing their endorsement of the Durham-Orange Light-Rail Transit project. The proposed 17.7-mile light-rail line would connect UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill with N.C. Central University in Durham, and form one leg of a regional transit system that's also expected to include a commuter rail line between Durham and Wake counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? 2 hr USS LIBERTY 4
Unc title Tue Roy 4
tar heels Tue Roy 5
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Apr 14 School Board 19
Carol Guerrero Apr 10 Johnny 2
sarah boring Apr 8 u dont wanna know me 3
Carol Razor Apr 8 Curious 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,215 • Total comments across all topics: 280,436,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC