Can virtual reality help us prevent falls in the elderly and others?
For the elderly and people with neurodegenerative conditions, balance is not taken for granted. UNC and NC State biomedical engineers are using a new virtual reality system that might one day be used to reveal balance impairments currently undetectable du CHAPEL HILL, NC - Every year, falls lead to hospitalization or death for hundreds of thousands of elderly Americans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Thu
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|Unc title
|Apr 18
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|Apr 18
|Roy
|5
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
|sarah boring
|Apr 8
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|Carol Razor
|Apr 8
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC