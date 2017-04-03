Bookwatch: Renee Ahdieh discusses a The Rose & The Daggera
At last year's Bookmark Festival in Winston-Salem, young women lined up around the corner to have Young Adult author Renee Adhieh sign their copy of "The Rose & The Dagger" and her earlier book, "The Wrath and the Dawn." Both books are based on an ancient Persian tale in "The Arabian Nights" in which the beautiful Scheherazade volunteers to marry a murderous king who each night marries a woman and then has her killed the next morning.
