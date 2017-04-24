Bar sends 5 District Court judicial hopefulsa names to Gov. Cooper
Members of the Fourteenth Judicial District Bar who reside in Durham have completed online voting for their preferred choices to fill the unexpired District Court bench term vacated after the departure of former Judge Marcia Morey to the N.C. House of Representatives. Nine candidates sought the bar's non-binding support to be among five candidates recommended for consideration to Gov. Roy Cooper, who will make the appointment to the District Court bench.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cary Music Thread (May '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|18
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Apr 22
|Harriet
|5
|Unc title
|Apr 18
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|Apr 18
|Roy
|5
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
|sarah boring
|Apr 8
|u dont wanna know me
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC