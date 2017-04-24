Attorney: UNC rejects appeal, ending investigation of football player accused of sex assault
Kerry Sutton, an attorney for Allen Anthony Artis, said the university denied an appeal filed by Delaney Robinson after the school's Title IX compliance coordinator determined last month that Artis didn't violate the school's sexual misconduct policy. According to UNC's Title IX policies, there is no other avenue for appeal or review.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850...
|Thu
|Free house
|1
|Cary Music Thread (May '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|18
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Apr 22
|Harriet
|5
|Unc title
|Apr 18
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|Apr 18
|Roy
|5
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC