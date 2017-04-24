Attorney: UNC rejects appeal, ending ...

Attorney: UNC rejects appeal, ending investigation of football player accused of sex assault

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: WRAL.com

Kerry Sutton, an attorney for Allen Anthony Artis, said the university denied an appeal filed by Delaney Robinson after the school's Title IX compliance coordinator determined last month that Artis didn't violate the school's sexual misconduct policy. According to UNC's Title IX policies, there is no other avenue for appeal or review.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850... Thu Free house 1
Cary Music Thread (May '12) Apr 22 Musikologist 18
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Apr 22 Harriet 5
Unc title Apr 18 Roy 4
tar heels Apr 18 Roy 5
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Apr 14 School Board 19
Carol Guerrero Apr 10 Johnny 2
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,604 • Total comments across all topics: 280,628,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC