Army ID's crew in Black Hawk crash
The Army on Tuesday released the names of two crew members who were injured and another who died in a training flight crash in Maryland the day before. Spc. Jeremy Darrell Tomlin, 22, a UH-60 crew chief assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion originally from Chapel Hill, N.C. was killed when the helicopter went down around 1:30 p.m. Monday on a golf course in Leonardtown, according to U.S. Army Military District of Washington.
