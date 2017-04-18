Army ID's crew in Black Hawk crash

The Army on Tuesday released the names of two crew members who were injured and another who died in a training flight crash in Maryland the day before. Spc. Jeremy Darrell Tomlin, 22, a UH-60 crew chief assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion originally from Chapel Hill, N.C. was killed when the helicopter went down around 1:30 p.m. Monday on a golf course in Leonardtown, according to U.S. Army Military District of Washington.

