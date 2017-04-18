Army ID's crew in Black Hawk crash

Army ID's crew in Black Hawk crash

The Army on Tuesday released the names of two crew members who were injured and another who died in a training flight crash in Maryland the day before. Spc. Jeremy Darrell Tomlin, 22, a UH-60 crew chief assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion originally from Chapel Hill, N.C. was killed when the helicopter went down around 1:30 p.m. Monday on a golf course in Leonardtown, according to U.S. Army Military District of Washington.

