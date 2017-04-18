Animal welfare group scores Duke over...

Animal welfare group scores Duke over October lemur deaths

An animal welfare group wants federal regulators to fine Duke University over the deaths last October of four rare aye-ayes at the Duke Lemur Center. The group, Stop Animal Exploitation Now, said Thursday it'd filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

