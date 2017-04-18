Agent pleads guilty to influencing UN...

Agent pleads guilty to influencing UNC football players

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Sports agent Terry Watson pleaded guilty Monday to charges he had illegal contact with football players at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2010. Watson was one of five men charged under state's agent-athlete inducement law in a case that has played out over seven years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unc title 15 hr Roy 4
tar heels 15 hr Roy 5
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Apr 14 School Board 19
Carol Guerrero Apr 10 Johnny 2
sarah boring Apr 8 u dont wanna know me 3
Carol Razor Apr 8 Curious 1
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Apr 4 yidfellas v USA 2
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,358 • Total comments across all topics: 280,392,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC