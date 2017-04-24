a Sex, Gender and Variationsa focus of free church workshop a " Flo Johnston

The Champion Fund, a nonprofit that supports basic research and promotes public awareness of reproductive science, will hold a free workshop "Conversations on Sex, Gender and Variations" from 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Saturday, The event is open to all people interested in understanding the science of sex, gender and sexuality variations. Experts from the biological, social sciences and humanities will lead conversations drawing from the latest research in these areas.

