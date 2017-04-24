a Sex, Gender and Variationsa focus of free church workshop a " Flo Johnston
The Champion Fund, a nonprofit that supports basic research and promotes public awareness of reproductive science, will hold a free workshop "Conversations on Sex, Gender and Variations" from 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Saturday, The event is open to all people interested in understanding the science of sex, gender and sexuality variations. Experts from the biological, social sciences and humanities will lead conversations drawing from the latest research in these areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cary Music Thread (May '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|18
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Apr 22
|Harriet
|5
|Unc title
|Apr 18
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|Apr 18
|Roy
|5
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
|sarah boring
|Apr 8
|u dont wanna know me
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC