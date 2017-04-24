3-day deluge leaves Durham drenched, but relatively unscathed
Durham was spared the worst of the region's flooding but a precipitation record was smashed Monday with a record 4.51 inches of rain recorded at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. The total more than doubled the previous April 24 one-day mark of 1.55 inches in 1944.
