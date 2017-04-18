2 dogs reportedly killed in fire that damaged Chapel Hill home
Investigators are looking into a fire that burned through the roof of a UNC rental house Wednesday morning on Homestead Road. The fire broke out around 8 a.m., and firefighters arriving on the scene said it was "fully involved."
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|42 min
|mohel tannenbaum
|3
|Unc title
|Tue
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|Tue
|Roy
|5
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
|sarah boring
|Apr 8
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|Carol Razor
|Apr 8
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC