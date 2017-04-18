2 dogs reportedly killed in fire that...

2 dogs reportedly killed in fire that damaged Chapel Hill home

Investigators are looking into a fire that burned through the roof of a UNC rental house Wednesday morning on Homestead Road. The fire broke out around 8 a.m., and firefighters arriving on the scene said it was "fully involved."

