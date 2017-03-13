Watching Our Wasteline: Eubanks Road ...

Watching Our Wasteline: Eubanks Road site update

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

The Eubanks Road Waste and Recycling Center closed for renovation and improvements on March 2 and is scheduled to reopen in November, fully paved and well lit. The current array of waste and recycling dumpsters will be replaced with lower loading height compactors that are more efficient to haul and easier to use.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend... 18 min Elizabeth1912 1
Looking For Answers from Duke Tue NobodysBusiness 5
News a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati... Mar 9 @Real Kelly 3
News Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho... Mar 8 Duke Defender 4
booting big trucks (Jun '16) Mar 6 Mr Policeman 2
Basketball Mar 6 Duke Fan 1
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Mar 5 natureboy 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,791 • Total comments across all topics: 279,568,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC