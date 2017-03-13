Watching Our Wasteline: Eubanks Road site update
The Eubanks Road Waste and Recycling Center closed for renovation and improvements on March 2 and is scheduled to reopen in November, fully paved and well lit. The current array of waste and recycling dumpsters will be replaced with lower loading height compactors that are more efficient to haul and easier to use.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend...
|18 min
|Elizabeth1912
|1
|Looking For Answers from Duke
|Tue
|NobodysBusiness
|5
|a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati...
|Mar 9
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho...
|Mar 8
|Duke Defender
|4
|booting big trucks (Jun '16)
|Mar 6
|Mr Policeman
|2
|Basketball
|Mar 6
|Duke Fan
|1
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Mar 5
|natureboy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC