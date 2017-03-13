WAMU's - 1A' sees early carriage gains

WAMU in Washington, D.C., expected a drop-off in audience and station carriage when it introduced a new national program to succeed the long-running It's "the natural thing that happens in a transition," said JJ Yore, WAMU's GM. But after two months on the air, According to Yore, the show debuted on 169 stations but has already increased its carriage to 201, achieving much of its gain from Minnesota Public Radio's decision in late January to add the new show.

