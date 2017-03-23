UNC to Create and Test Injectable Long-Acting Implant to Prevent HIV/AIDS

Chapel Hill, NC - Researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have received a three-year, $1.8 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to develop a new implantable drug delivery system for long-lasting HIV-prevention. Scientists in the UNC School of Medicine's Division of Infectious Diseases and the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy are developing an injectable drug delivery system that forms an implant that steadily releases anti-HIV medication over long periods of time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.