UNC to Create and Test Injectable Long-Acting Implant to Prevent HIV/AIDS
Chapel Hill, NC - Researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have received a three-year, $1.8 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to develop a new implantable drug delivery system for long-lasting HIV-prevention. Scientists in the UNC School of Medicine's Division of Infectious Diseases and the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy are developing an injectable drug delivery system that forms an implant that steadily releases anti-HIV medication over long periods of time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks
|8 hr
|Daddy
|2
|kathy curtin
|Mar 20
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|2
|Reuben Burton (Mar '16)
|Mar 19
|lavo
|6
|Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend...
|Mar 16
|June
|3
|a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati...
|Mar 9
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus...
|Feb 27
|Solarman
|1
|Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i...
|Feb '17
|gantte
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC