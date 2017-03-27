UNC Gears Up For Weekend Of Homecourt Action
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. The North Carolina men's tennis team will host a pair of Atlantic Coast Conference rivals this weekend, with Miami visiting on Friday and Florida State on Sunday. Friday's match is set for 3 p.m. and Sunday's for noon.
