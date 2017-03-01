UNC First: Gaston woman helped pave way for blacks to attend UNC Chapel Hill
Sixty-five years ago, Gwendolyn Harrison Smith was told because of the color of her skin she could not attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i...
|Fri
|Bob
|1
|Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus...
|Feb 27
|Solarman
|1
|Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out
|Feb 17
|Meep bleep
|1
|Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i...
|Feb 11
|gantte
|1
|Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10)
|Jan '17
|jacobmote
|7
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Dolly
|38
|Can't find you (Aug '14)
|Jan '17
|YourJason
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC