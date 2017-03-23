UNC-CH leaders looking to Congress to blunt proposed Trump budget cuts

Chapel Hill's leaders are hoping Congress spares the National Institutes of Health and other key federal funders of the university's work from the budget axe President Donald Trump wants to take to them. But "it's still early days," so they're "working with our colleagues at all the other universities in North Carolina" to stay in touch with the state's Congressional delegation, Chancellor Carol Folt said Thursday during a break in the morning's trustee meeting.

