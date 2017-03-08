UMO plans 2017 Literary Festival

UMO plans 2017 Literary Festival

The University of Mount Olive 16th Annual Literary Festival and Poetry Slam will be held on March 22 and 23 respectively. Robin Green and Georgann Eubanks will be the featured guest authors for the Literary Festival planned for 7 p.m. in Southern Bank Auditorium in Raper Hall.

