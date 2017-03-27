Two voices from the South

Two voices from the South

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: HeraldSun.com

From University of North Carolina Press come two biographies about the South in its transition years of the 20th century. In 1937, Jonathan Daniels, editor of The News & Observer, set out on a 10-state tour of the South to find out more about the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ford hires 400 mobile connectivity engineers Mar 31 Mcdonalds hack 1
tar heels Mar 30 uk fan for life 1
sue Mar 29 cuz i fookin can 2
sarah boring Mar 29 cuz i fookin can 2
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Mar 25 Jimmy 17
South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks Mar 24 Daddy 2
News a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati... Mar 9 @Real Kelly 3
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,671 • Total comments across all topics: 280,025,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC