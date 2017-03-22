The Mechanism of Mucus: Discovery Could Lead to Better Cystic Fibrosis Treatments
University of North Carolina scientists found that mucin proteins, which make mucus thick and sticky, fail to unfold properly in the airways of people with cystic fibrosis. And they found the lack of water in the lung can trigger the misfolding mucins.
