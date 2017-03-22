The Mechanism of Mucus: Discovery Cou...

The Mechanism of Mucus: Discovery Could Lead to Better Cystic Fibrosis Treatments

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Newswise

University of North Carolina scientists found that mucin proteins, which make mucus thick and sticky, fail to unfold properly in the airways of people with cystic fibrosis. And they found the lack of water in the lung can trigger the misfolding mucins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kathy curtin Mon JOSEPH CLEARY 2
South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks Mar 19 Aminu Timberlake 1
Reuben Burton (Mar '16) Mar 19 lavo 6
News Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend... Mar 16 June 3
News a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati... Mar 9 @Real Kelly 3
News Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus... Feb 27 Solarman 1
News Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i... Feb '17 gantte 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,071 • Total comments across all topics: 279,758,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC