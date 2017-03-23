'The door of happiness opened:' Refug...

'The door of happiness opened:' Refugee family builds life in the Triangle

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WRAL.com

The TV silently plays an Arabic-language soap opera. More than a dozen pairs of shoes are left in a pile outside the sliding door that leads to the sprawling green lawns of the apartment complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Sat Jimmy 17
South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks Fri Daddy 2
kathy curtin Mar 20 JOSEPH CLEARY 2
Reuben Burton (Mar '16) Mar 19 lavo 6
News a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati... Mar 9 @Real Kelly 3
News Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus... Feb 27 Solarman 1
News Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i... Feb '17 gantte 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,208 • Total comments across all topics: 279,855,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC