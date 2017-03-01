The Buzz: Time-Out to share chicken, biscuits ... for a fee; Steakhouse opens in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurant Time-Out's chicken n' cheddar biscuits have earned national acclaim in recent year thanks to appearances on cable television shows such as "Man vs. Food" - but until now the only way for fans to purchase its food was to travel to Chapel Hill. That could soon change, though, as the restaurant has recently decided to make its signature food items available to other restaurants through licensing agreements, which would let others businesses serve and market Time-Out's famous food items for a fee.
