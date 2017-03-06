Tar Heel View: Confederate flag calls for debate, not censorship
In a victory for free speech, the Confederate battle flag won't be banished from public schools in North Carolina's Orange County. Despite pressure from the Northern Orange County NAACP chapter and local students and parents, school board members on Monday declined to adopt a system-wide ban on the rebel flag.
