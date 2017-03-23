Students repair flood-ravaged houses
Students from as far away as California pitched in on the rebuilding efforts last week in Edgecombe County, wielding hammers and saws in the attempt to restore flooded homes. Students from Claremont McKenna College in Claremont, Calif., worked beside students from the U.S. Naval Academy and others from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.
