State senate promotes NCCU trustee Darrell Allison to UNC system Board of Governors

One of N.C. Central University's trustees is getting a promotion, and will be joining the UNC system's Board of Governors as of Monday. NCCU and UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law alumnus Darrell Allison will fill the board seat that's been vacant since former board chair John Fennebresque resigned in late October 2015.

