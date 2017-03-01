Sharing artistic heritage -

Sharing artistic heritage -

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Sampson Independent

Native American pottery artist Senora Lynch is spending the week at Midway Middle School working with students on the art of pottery making. Lynch's art will be on display at the Victor R. Small House through March 30. As a child growing up in the Haliwa-Saponi tribe of North Carolina, Senora Lynch developed a love for making pottery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus... Mon Solarman 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 22 Eduardo 2
News Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out Feb 17 Meep bleep 1
News Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i... Feb 11 gantte 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary Feb 8 Amanda Pasquariello 11
News Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10) Jan 31 jacobmote 7
News Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08) Jan 30 Dolly 38
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Orange County was issued at March 01 at 3:00PM EST

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,658 • Total comments across all topics: 279,239,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC