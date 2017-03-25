Rob Christensen: Running UNC has long...

Rob Christensen: Running UNC has long been a numbers game

The first bill Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed was a measure reducing the UNC board from 32 members to 24 members - a change pushed by the Republican-controlled legislature, which argued the larger board was unwieldy. If you think the 32-member board was large, consider this: The old Consolidated University system had a 100-member board.

