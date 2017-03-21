Report: Texans in attendance at North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky's pro day
With the Houston Texans expected to take a quarterback in the first round or this year's NFL draft, they've made their way to Chapel Hill, North Carolina to attend quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's pro day on Tuesday. Jeff Risdon of Texans Wire wrote on Monday that the Houston Texans will be in attendance at North Carolina's pro day.
