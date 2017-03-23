Raper to return as interim city manager
Raper will fill in as interim city manager for Rocky Mount when Charles Penny retires at the end of the month. Penny replaced Raper when Raper retired after 15 years as the city's top bureaucrat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kathy curtin
|Mon
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|2
|South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks
|Mar 19
|Aminu Timberlake
|1
|Reuben Burton (Mar '16)
|Mar 19
|lavo
|6
|Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend...
|Mar 16
|June
|3
|a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati...
|Mar 9
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus...
|Feb 27
|Solarman
|1
|Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i...
|Feb '17
|gantte
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC