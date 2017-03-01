Purvis leaving city manager helm in April -
Shawn Purvis has announced that he will be leaving his position as city manager for the City of Clinton, a role he has served for nearly four years. His last day is slated for April 20. Purvis broke the news to city officials, department heads and others during meetings Friday.
