Proposed power plant for Duke campus already generating heat

Duke agreed last year to allow Duke Energy to build the 21-megawatt combined heat and power plant on a 1-acre site off Wallace Wade Boulevard, but after some people questioned the move, university administrators decided to collect more community input before proceeding. A meeting for people to speak in favor of or against the plant is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday at Gross Hall.

