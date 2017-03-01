Proposed bill would allow concealed weapons on UNC campuses
A bill introduced by four Republican North Carolina lawmakers would allow concealed-carry permit holders to bring their weapons onto the campuses of UNC System schools and community colleges. Diane Li, a UNC Chapel Hill senior said, "I don't feel safe if someone has a concealed-carry and I don't know about it or I don't know that they have a gun on them."
