Passover seder recalls ancient Israelitesa exodus from Egypt a " Flo Johnston

Kehillah Synagogue, 1200 Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill, is inviting members of the Jewish community to its annual Passover seder at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 11. At a seder, participants retell and examine the Exodus of the ancient Israelites from slavery in Egypt. Rabbi Jennifer Feldman, who will will lead the event, describes Passover as "an opportunity for all Jews to come together to tell a shared story of moving from slavery to freedom and to understand the universal meaning of this message of redemption."

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.