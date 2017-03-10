'Party Barn' on Orange farm has neighbors clucking
Twenty-two acres of land off Morrow Mill Road, west of Chapel Hill, is surrounded by trees, livestock and other farms. It is a serene space, but Kara Brewer and her husband have big plans for their farm property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|7 hr
|Jimmy
|17
|South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks
|18 hr
|Daddy
|2
|kathy curtin
|Mar 20
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|2
|Reuben Burton (Mar '16)
|Mar 19
|lavo
|6
|a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati...
|Mar 9
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus...
|Feb 27
|Solarman
|1
|Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i...
|Feb '17
|gantte
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC